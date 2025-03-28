USDA Forest Service bans campfires in northeast Georgia due to wildfire threat

GEORGIA — As wildfires continue to flare across Georgia, the U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a campfire ban in northeast Georgia.

More specifically, campfires are banned in the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.

The Gainesville, Ga. office of the USDA Forest Service said the ban came “in response to heightened fire danger caused by dry conditions due to weeks of high winds and low relative humidity.”

The restriction is forest-wide and is intended to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires in the area.

The ban itself took effect Thursday and does not have a set expiration time yet. It is a Stage II fire restriction, which USDA said meant “all campfires, including charcoal-based fires, and any other open flames are prohibited across all four Ranger Districts on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest.”

There is also a ban on fireworks, though visitors at the forest will be able to use commercially available fuel stoves for cooking.

“Most people don’t realize how frequent wildfires are in the South,” Forest Supervisor Judy Toppins said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the month, multiple fires have ignited on this national forest, along with large fires spreading on private and public lands in neighboring states.”

Fire officials for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest said that wildland firefighters and emergency responders are still on high alert and working to protect communities and battle fires.

“Even small fires can quickly spread out of control, especially when conditions are this dry,” Mike Davis, fire management officer for the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, said. “We urge residents to clear leaves and debris at least 30 feet away from buildings and to avoid any outdoor burning until conditions improve.”

According to the USDA, human activity is the cause of 87% of wildfires, on average, “often from escaped debris burns, unattended campfires and even sparks from vehicles or equipment.”

The federal agency urged people to take simple precautions, like ensuring cigarettes are fully put out, keeping vehicles on designated roads and avoiding outdoor flames to help reduce the wildfire risk.

Anyone who sees any suspicious activity involving fire in the forest is asked to call the Georgia Forestry Commission Arson Hotline at 1-800-428-7337.

