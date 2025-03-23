Fast spreading wildfire in Floyd County causes evacuation

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Evacuations are underway after a wildfire spread throughout parts of Floyd County Sunday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. Floyd County Emergency Management began evacuating homes in the 600 block of New Rosedale Road due to a fast-spreading wildfire.

Officials said the fire is spreading toward Deason Road and Floyd Springs Rad near the trucking company.

Emergency responders are asking residents to avoid the area. The highway is also closed.

This is a developing story. We’ll have more details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Evacuation sites for the Armuchee fire are Floyd Springs Baptist. The overflow shelter will be at Armuchee Baptist on Big Texas Valley.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

