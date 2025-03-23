Fla. man wanted for attempted murder caught during traffic stop in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man wanted for attempted murder tried hiding out in Hall County but was later found by deputies.

On Wednesday at 10:10 a.m., Hall County deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on a 2007 Audi A4, registered to Wesley Ramone Knight, 46.

According to the sheriff’s office, Knight was wanted in Florida for attempted second-degree murder with a gun.

Deputies continue to follow Knight to Monroe Drive. Knight then turned right on Monroe Drive heading toward Athens Street and passed a vehicle over a double-yellow line. He turned left on Athens Street, running the stop sign, deputies said.

The HCSO said because of light traffic and the severity of the Florida warrant, a deputy pursued Knight, initiating a chase.

Deputies said Knight cut through a parking lot in the 1400 block of Athens Street, and the deputy saw him hop out of his car and run towards Harrison Square Apartments. Moments later, other deputies along with Gainesville police arrested Knight.

When Knight ran, his car rolled into a parked vehicle. Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation.

He’s now facing charges of reckless conduct, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and passing in a no-passing zone. Deputies said Knight listed a Gainesville, Ga. home address in the booking paperwork.

Leesburg Police Department in Lake County, Fla. said Knight’s Florida warrant included a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm.

He’s being held in the Hall County Jail.

