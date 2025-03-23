GA deputy dies after health-related issues

JACKSON COUNTY, Ga. — A northeast Georgia sheriff’s office is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Dep. Derrell Mohorn. Officials said Mohorn died Wednesday at Piedmont Athens Regional due to health-related issues.
Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Sunday.
The sheriff’s office asks everyone to keep Mohorn’s family in your thoughts and prayers.
Mohorn was 39.
