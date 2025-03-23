Man poses at ‘courier’ in attempt to swindle GA couple out of money

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — A South Carolina man remains behind bars after deputies said he tried to trick a Georgia couple into giving him money.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Last week, a Jones County couple was contacted by a man, later identified as Bhargav Patel, of South Carolina. Deputies said Patel somehow convinced the couple their money was not safe in their bank account.

Officials said Patel told the couple to withdraw the money, and a ‘courier’ would pick up the funds for safekeeping.

Fortunately, the couple’s family members caught on to what was happening and chased the ‘courier’ away, but not before getting his license plate.

TRENDING STORIES:

Investigators identified Patel as the driver. Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in South Carolina took Patel into custody.

He was extradited to Georgia and remains behind bars at the Jones County Jail. Patel is charged with exploitation of the elderly, criminal attempt to commit theft by taking and criminal attempt to commit theft by deception.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials say older adults lose billions of dollars each year to schemes and fraud. Click here to learn how to spot common schemes, keep your money secure, and report financial fraud if you suspect you’re a victim.

©2025 Cox Media Group