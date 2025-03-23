Handcuffed suspect runs from traffic stop on I-16. Deputies said he led them to a larger discovery

BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies said a traffic stop turned into a full-blown discovery of suspected prison contraband and drugs.

Just after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, Bleckley County deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 16. Officials said the search was executed based on events at the time. As deputies were taking the suspects into custody, one of them ran while being handcuffed.

That suspect was identified as Nasheon Dana Ridley, 28, of Lithonia. The BCSO called for backup and said by mid-morning, Ridley ran himself right into the back seat of a Bleckley County patrol car.

“Sir, this is and will not be tolerated here, your friends, your acquaintances, those inmates you’re dealing with, let them know, you run here, we will chase you, we will not stop, we will not go home until you’re in jail and our citizens are safe from people like you,” Sheriff Daniel Cape told Ridley.

Officials said during the search of the vehicle, they found duffle bags filled with suspected prison contraband and drugs.

The following people were arrested:

Tommy Johnson Fields, 34, of Warner Robins

Emmett Edward Miller, 21, of Dalton

Dawou Payne, 21, of Clarkston

Nasheon Dana Ridley, 28, of Lithonia

All four are charged with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, violation of Georgia prison contraband law, and other corresponding charges.

Ridley is also charged with obstruction.

“Our state is plagued by this issue, it’s a safety concern for the men & women who work “inside the wire”, it’s a safety concern for our citizens and deputies, it’s a safety concern for those inmates inside who want to do their time and return to society to be responsible adults,” Cape said.

