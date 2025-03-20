UPDATE: Pickens County wildfire 95% contained after burning more than 40 acres of land

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Fire crews say a wildfire in Pickens County is mostly contained after burning at least 40 acres of land.

According to Pickens Fire and Rescue, the fire along Hwy. 136 East near the Overlook is now 95% contained.

“Around 1:30 PM today, Pickens Fire crews worked hard to control the head of the fire and protect homes awaiting the arrival of Georgia Forestry. Forestry brought in crews from Gilmer and Lumpkin along with a 12-man ground crew from the U.S. Fire Service,” Pickens Fire and Rescue said.

Helicopters were also brought in to drop water on the fires.

Fire crews said they anticipated being at the scene for several more hours to make sure there is no longer a threat.

TRENDING STORIES:

©2025 Cox Media Group