Crews working to contain wildfire in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Firefighters in Pickens County are trying to contain a reported wildfire on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire officials say the fire is burning near Hwy. 136 East near the Overlook and is about 20% contained.

Crews from four stations and Georgia Forestry are on the scene. Georgia Forestry has also called for air support to help put out the fire.

Hwy. 136 is currently shut down as crews fight the fire. There is no word when it will reopen.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

