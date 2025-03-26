Fire danger: Red flag warning extends into parts of metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The fire danger will be especially high across north Georgia on Wednesday as the dry conditions continue.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a red flag warning is in effect for northeast Georgia and most north metro counties until 8 p.m. The rest of metro Atlanta will be under an elevated fire danger risk.

With low humidity, dry vegetation and gusty winds, Monahan says it won’t take much for any fires that develop to quickly spread.

Monahan says wind gusts up to 25 mph will be possible this afternoon.

The following counties are under a red flag warning: Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Cherokee, Clarke, Cobb, Dawson, DeKalb, Elbert, Fannin, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton (north), Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Jackson, Lumpkin, Madison, Morgan, Murray, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Rabun, Rockdale, Stephens, Towns, Union, Walton, White

