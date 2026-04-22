NO DRONES: County denies Walmart’s delivery drone hub application

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Plans to bring a Walmart delivery drone hub to metro Atlanta have been denied.

The Cobb County Board of Commissioners rejected a rezoning request that would have brought the facility to the East Cobb area.

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Hundreds of neighbors in East Cobb voiced their concerns ahead of Tuesday’s meeting. Many who live near the proposed site told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they’re worried about the noise.

“We are very concerned about what this is going to do to our property values, but also the noise we are going to be hearing,” neighbor Stefanie Stoltz said.

“We are also concerned about potential dangers if something malfunctions and it drops,” Stoltz said.

Walmart’s zone application for the drone hub said it would install a kiosk and fencing in its parking lot and that installing them wouldn’t disturb any other land.

There were some neighbors who would support a drone station.

“Great news, so excited for drone delivery,” one neighbor commented on Next Door.

“Drones create less pollution and less noise,” another wrote.

Six Walmart stores in metro Atlanta already offer drone delivery service.

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