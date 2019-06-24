Traffic stop leads to THC oil cartridge bust; teen charged

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - Police said they found dozens of cartridges of THC oil when they pulled over a teen for speeding.
Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office told Channel 2's Richard Elliot the 17-year-old driver had processed marijuana and 44 THC oil cartridges inside his car when they pulled him over last week.
The teen was charged with possession with intent to distribute.
Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office said they have seen a dramatic rise in teens using the oil to vape.
