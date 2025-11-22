Sidelines clear as massive fight breaks out during metro Atlanta high school football game

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of high school football players broke out into a brawl during their game on Friday night.

The Gainesville High School Red Elephants were taking on the Brunswick High School Pirates.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Gainesville was running away with the game with less than two minutes left in the third quarter when the fight broke out.

Video shared with Channel 2 Action News shows everyone on both sidelines running to the center of the field.

The game was called following the fight and did not finish.

It’s unclear what led to the fight.

TRENDING STORIES:

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Georgia High School Association for what the outcome of the game will be, as well as whether any players will face suspension.

We’ve also checked with the Gainesville City School System to see if the students will disciplinary actions.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group