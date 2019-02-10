Sheriff's office: 1 killed in shooting at QuikTrip gas station; man in custody

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect has been arrested after a man was killed in a targeted shooting at a Hall County gas station early Sunday morning, officials said.
The victim, who has not been identified, had stopped at the QuikTrip on Gainesville Highway near the Gwinnett County line, the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The victim and a woman stopped at the station when a gunman approached and fired into the car, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators believe the shooter knew the woman in the car and the incident is not random.
Officials later took the man into custody at his home in Canton. His identity has not been released.
