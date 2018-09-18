HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A high school security guard directing traffic was injured on the job Tuesday afternoon and rushed to an area hospital.
Officials said the security guard was directing traffic out of the student parking lot at North Hall High School when she was hit by a vehicle.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where she is undergoing evaluation and receiving treatment.
Authorities said she was conscious when taken to the hospital, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.
No serious injuries were reported for the drivers of the two vehicles involved.
The Georgia State Patrol is conducting the investigation.
