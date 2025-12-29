‘Safe hands:’ Animal shelter takes in 20 dogs rescued from Gainesville hoarder house investigation

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A nonprofit animal shelter in Forsyth County is stepping up to help after 100 animals were rescued during an investigation into a hoarder house in Gainesville.

Furkids announced it had taken in one-fifth of the animals at the home and was asking their community for help with caring for the animals.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Action News reported when Eric Autry and Lynn Jones were charged with dozens of counts each of animal cruelty after investigators from animal services found dozens of dogs, multiple cats, a horse, a bird and a fish in their home.

All 100 animals were taken away form the home to ensure they got the appropriate medical care they needed from their time at the home.

TRENDING STORIES:

Now, Furkids is caring for 20 dogs from the home, including two in need of major medical care. The nonprofit said it had already been at full-capacity, but the animals needed to be in safe hands.

Furkids said in a statement that they’d taken in 19 beagles and a terrier mix who had spent years living at the home in Gainesville without proper care, shelter or kindness.

Two of the dogs, Baylee and Betsy, face significant health issues.

“These dogs came to Furkids after years of neglect, having lived in heartbreaking conditions. When they arrived, they were terrified and unsure of the world around them,” Furkids said in a letter sent to supporters. “As our team began caring for them, it became clear that this was the first time they had ever known gentle hands, and the simple comfort of shelter, proper nourishment and water. Their journey to healing is just beginning - especially for Baylee and Betsy.”

Baylee, a 10-year-old beagle, has a severe inguinal hernia that needs surgery, while Betsy was missing a foot and part of her leg from an unknown, past trauma, making movement painful and difficult.

Furkids said Betsy was scheduled to have the leg amputated on Tuesday.

In addition to the hernia and amputation, Baylee, Betsy and all of the other dogs taken in by Furkids need extensive dental care, the organization said.

The nonprofit is working to raise $25,000 to $50,00 to assist with the costs of providing care to the 20 dogs taken in.

For those interested in helping fund the animals’ care, head online here.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group