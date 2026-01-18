Retired K9 recovers from paralysis

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A police working dog that retired from Hall County Sheriff’s Office has made quite a recovery after a spinal infection caused the dog paralysis.

Hall County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that retired K9 Timo has been given bill of health by the veterinarians at the University of Georgia College of Veterinary Medicine.

The dog’s family reported the news to the sheriff’s office, saying the dog has been taken off all antibiotics.

Channel 2 Action News previously covered the dog’s illness in July.

Despite a grim prognosis, Timo made a remarkable recovery over the summer, walking with assistance, the sheriff’s department said.

“He even was able to attend his planned retirement party in August - decked out in a tuxedo, we might add,” the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said.

Kim Murray, wife of Deputy Eddie Murray, also said Timo is loving his retirement and doesn’t pay attention when the deputy takes K9 Dexter and K9 Jolene to work every day.

