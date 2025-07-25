Paralyzed Hall County K-9 visits sheriff’s office while recovering

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Hall County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Timo suffered a spinal infection a more than a week ago and has suffered paralysis since.

However, the sheriff’s office said Timo is already on his recovery journey. He visited the HCSO headquarters Thursday.

Deputies said Timo first started showing signs of pain on July 14 while getting ready for duty with his handler, Deputy Eddie Murray.

Timo was taken to a veterinary clinic, where they gave him medication to help, but his condition grew worse.

After Timo’s condition got to the point where he could not move his back legs, the K-9 Unit commander had Murray take Timo the the University of Georgia’s overnight emergency veterinarian.

“The overnight vet explained Timo’s issue could be related to intervertebral disc disease (IVDD) which would require surgery. The vet also explained the problem might be an infection or even cancer," HCSO said on July 18.

Timo was taken to a veterinary clinic in Murrayville next, before being taken to Athens after ruling out IVDD.

Instead, testing showed Timo had a serious spinal infection and would not need surgery, but HCSO said recovery options were not as promising.

While “Timo has a long road to recovery,” deputies said he is making progress.

On Friday, Timo visited the sheriff’s office, with deputies saying he’s showing good progress on regaining his mobility.

Timo has also officially entered retirement, with a ceremony to be held in his honor next week.

