Police search for man who shot, killed man at Hall County motel

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are investigating a murder that allegedly occurred on Friday afternoon at a Motel 6.
At around 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Gainesville Police responded to a shooting at the Motel 6 on Monroe Drive.
Upon their arrival, a victim was found suffering from a gunshot to the chest and was taken to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.
Officers identified Corey Maurice Rucker of Gainesville as a suspect in the man’s death.
The victim has not been identified.
Rucker is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and theft bytaking a motor vehicle.
Rucker left the area before officers arrived and is believed to be driving a burgundy in color Nissan Murano with a Mississippi license plate.
Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Rucker is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 770-535-5873, or by visiting www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.
