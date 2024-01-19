Woman accused of killing man found hiding in attic after SWAT situation in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested woman accused of shooting and killing a man after an hour-long standoff in Clayton County. Officers found the suspect hiding in an attic.

Clayton County investigators say they responded to a shooting call on Thursday night at the Redwood Ridge Apartments off Morrow Road. When they arrived, officers found 47-year-old Andre Farrier with a gunshot wound.

He died at the hospital. Police determined that Farrier had gotten into an argument with 25-year-old Oni Layell Hart, who they say left the apartments after the shooting.

Police tracked Hart to her home off Fielding Way in Hampton, where it turned into a SWAT situation. After several hours, officers entered the home and found her hiding in the attic.

Hart faces charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, prostitution, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of an officer.

