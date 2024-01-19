Coweta deputies: Elderly couple tricked into paying $5,000 for fake court case involving grandson

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Coweta County deputies are looking for a man who allegedly tricked an elderly couple out of thousands of dollars.

Deputies said on Tuesday, an unidentified man tricked the couple into paying $5,000 for a fake court case involving their grandson.

The man arrived at the elderly couple’s home and provided an envelope with a fake case number, and asked for the $5,000 in cash.

Deputies did not identify the suspect or either of the victims.

Anyone who knows the man is asked to contact Inv. Taylor at 678-423-6753 or jtaylor@coweta.ga.us.

