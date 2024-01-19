Former officer charged with 16-year-old Gwinnett girl’s murder now charged with trying to rape her

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A former Doraville police officer is facing new charges related to the kidnapping and death of a Gwinnett County teenager.
Susana Morales, 16, vanished in July 2022. Her naked body was found dumped in the woods nearly 20 miles away in February 2023.
The ex-officer, 22-year-old Miles Bryant, was initially charged with concealing a death. His charges were later upgraded to murder.
Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson obtained copies of court documents on Thursday that show Bryant was re-indicted last week.
The new indictment charges Bryant with criminal attempt to commit rape, in addition to his existing charges of murder, kidnapping and more.
Police believe that Bryant and Morales lived near one another in Norcross.
The day after Morales was reported missing, Bryant reported that a gun had been stolen when his car was broken into at his apartment complex. He was charged with filing a false report.
