Car crashes into power pole on Mt. Vernon Road near spot where wanted suspect crashed on Thursday

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — For the second morning in a row, a car crashed into a Georgia Power pole on Mt. Vernon Highway in Sandy Springs.

Police said Mt. Vernon Highway is closed between Vernon Walk and Virginia Chase Northwest as Georgia Power crews work in the area.

The condition of the driver who crashed is unclear.

This crash comes the day after a man who led officers on a chase in a stolen truck through several counties before crashing along Mount Vernon Highway near Northside Drive.

The truck collided with a power pole, before coming to a rest in front of a vacant house.

The man from that crash is still on the run, according to police.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer is headed to the scene working to learn more.

