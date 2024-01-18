Man crashes into power pole, runs away after chase, Sandy Springs police say

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Police are looking for a man who was involved in a multi-jurisdiction police chase in Sandy Springs on Thursday morning.
Just before 3 a.m. Cobb police alerted officers of a vehicle that was traveling westbound into Sandy Springs from Cobb County.
A chase involving Georgia State Patrol and Sandy Springs police began and the man crashed into a pole near Mt. Vernon Highway, before running away from officers.
The road was blocked off around 7 a.m. and Georgia Power officials were in the area making repairs.
It is unclear what the man is wanted for. His age and identity have not been identified.
This is in the same area of Sandy Springs where a tree fell, damaging power lines, earlier this week.
Police asked for residents to be patient when traveling in the area.
