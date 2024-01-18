Sewage, squatters, appliances gone: Woman out thousands after trying 3 times to move into rental

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Heather Stone says it was anything but progress, when attempting to move into a home owned by Progress Residential. It’s a popular property rental and management company that rents homes in Georgia.

“I don’t want anyone else to experience what I experienced. It was a complete nightmare,” Stone told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

Stone says on three separate occasions she was unable to move into the rental properties that were listed as move-in ready.

She told Lincoln that one home had sewage and a hot water tank issue, another had missing appliances, and the third had squatters inside.

“My life was in danger when they sent me to that house to view,” Stone said.

Stone says she discovered the squatters when attempting to go by and look at the house. She says the company only allows for walk throughs on your move in day.

“It’s been stressful, it’s been very stressful,” she told Lincoln.

Channel 2 Action News has reported on several municipalities working to rid rental properties of squatters. Last year, Channel 2 was with South Fulton police as they removed squatters from rental properties.

Stone says the company initially told her they would refund her the money she paid for fees and the first month’s rent.

Now she says the company isn’t honoring that.

“I called and asked where my money was, they told me my money was forfeited, because I chose to go with a different home, I don’t have a different home, to know that they’re telling me over $2,000 I can’t get back, I’m angry,” Stone said.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Progress Residential about Stone’s claims. A representative said they are aware of Stone’s claims are working towards a resolution.

“We’ve spoken with Ms. Stone today and have offered our sincere apologies for the experience she has had during her rental process. We are expediting a full refund and will continue to look into the root cause of this issue.”

