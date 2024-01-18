Winter weather advisory issued for north Georgia mountains, another arctic blast this weekend

Temperatures won’t be as cold Thursday, but another blast of cold air is expected to move in starting Friday.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for counties in the far north Georgia mountains that goes into effect at 7 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 7 a.m. Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Ashley Kramlich says some patchy freezing rain could cause slick overpasses in those areas under the advisory.

The frigid temperatures return for metro Atlanta Friday.

We’re tracking how long the arctic blast will stick around and when temperatures warm back up, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

Here’s what to know:

Not as cold Thursday afternoon with highs near 50

Clouds increase, rain showers move in tonight ahead of another arctic cold front

Winter weather advisory for Fannin, Gilmer, Lumpkin, Rabun, Towns, Union and White counties

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s tomorrow but much colder with strong, gusty wind

Lows Saturday morning in the teens with wind chills near zero; high temps Saturday will stay below freezing

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

A cold weekend ahead

©2023 Cox Media Group