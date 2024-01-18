1 dead, 1 injured in car crash that has shut down I-85 NB lanes near I-285

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash on Interstate 85 near the Interstate 285 interchange.
South Fulton Police Department says the crash involved two cars and happened in the northbound lanes around 3 p.m. Thursday.
One person died from his or her injuries while a second was taken to a nearby hospital.
South Fulton Police Department’s Traffic Unit is at the scene of the crash investigating.
Police say most lanes of I-85 are blocked with traffic slowly moving through the left lane as of 5 p.m.
Triple Team Traffic says drivers can Hwy 29 out of Palmetto as an alternate route.
