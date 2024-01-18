‘I’m tired of it:’ Elevator at Cobb senior living community hasn’t worked in weeks

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — People who live at a Cobb County senior living community say their elevator hasn’t worked for weeks and nothing is being done about it.

“I have a disability. Mostly everybody here has a disability,” Jacqueline Hough told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

Hough lives at the Heritage at Walton Reserve, a senior living community in Austell. One of the elevators has been out of order since last month, while the other elevator is extremely slow when it’s cold outside.

“I’m tired of it,” Hough said.

Frustrated with the delays, Hough says she fell while using the steps recently.

“The paramedics had to come and pick me up and the floor was cold, oh my God,” she said.

