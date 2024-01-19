Police searching for suspects connected to an armed robbery at a southwest Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — Police are asking for your help in identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Atlanta Police said on Sept. 18, 2023, at 1:25 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at a gas station on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard Southwest.
Police said the victim was pumping gas when two armed suspects approached them.
The victim ran into the service station, where another suspect pointed a gun at the victim and robbed them.
Police provided photos of the suspects.
APD said anyone with information on the case can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, online, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.
