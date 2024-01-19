Large water main break leads to Boil Water Advisory in south Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A large water main break in Cobb County has resulted in a Boil Water Advisory in the southern part of the county.

Officials said the main break is on Macedonia Road in south Cobb.

This main is part of the Cobb County Marietta Water Authority system, according to officials.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The advisory will likely remain in place for 24 hours while officials test the water quality.

Channel 2 Action News has contacted the county to learn more about this advisory.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Group wants to not just stabilize rent in an Atlanta neighborhood, they want to lower it

©2023 Cox Media Group