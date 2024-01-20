32-year-old victim identified in deadly DeKalb double shooting, another man charged with murder

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An argument outside a food mart in DeKalb County earlier this week left one man dead, one injured and a third charged.
Police told Channel 2 Action News that they were called to Flat Shoals Pkwy. just after 12:45 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
When they arrived, they found Jimmy Harris, 32, and another 24-year-old man, both of whom had been shot several times.
Both men were taken to the hospital where Harris died from his injuries.
Investigators determined that Antonio Lee was the suspect who had shot them.
Lee was arrested on Friday and is being held at the DeKalb County Jail.
