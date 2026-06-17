Police, GBI investigating deadly shooting in Braselton

BRASELTON, Ga. — A Tuesday evening shooting is under investigation in Hall County.

The Braselton Police Department said around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, officers went to a home after reports came in of shots fired.

At the home, police found a dead man and a woman with critical injuries.

The woman was given emergency medical care at the scene, then taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Police said a suspect was taken into custody in connection with the incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

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The suspect was not identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist in the investigation by Braselton police.

The location of the shooting was not shared by police and the victims were not identified, pending family notifications.

Braselton police said they were extending their thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragic incident.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn more about the incident.

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