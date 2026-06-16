Chick-fil-A dethroned as top-rated quick service restaurant. Here’s the New No. 1

Jersey Mike’s dethroned Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A as the top quick-service restaurants according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index.

This is the first time in 11 years that Chick-fil-A did not take the No. 1 spot on the index.

Jersey Mike’s was recognized as the top-rated brand for its freshness, variety and value.

Chick-fil-A remains the clear winner in the quick-service chicken category.

For full-service restaurants, Longhorn Steakhouse and Texas Roadhouse tied for first.

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