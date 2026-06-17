FIFA World Cup impacting mail delivery across metro Atlanta, US, Postal Service says

ATLANTA — The U.S. Postal Service confirmed the FIFA World Cup and its associated events a cross the metro Atlanta area will have impacts on mail delivery across multiple communities.

Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter reported the news on Tuesday, when the City of Smyrna told residents to expect potential delays through mid-July.

Now we know more about who is affected by the World Cup’s presence in the metro Atlanta area.

Not only will Smyrna residents be affected in Georgia, but the City of Atlanta as well. Channel 2 Action News is still working to determine if the issue will be widespread through the metro Atlanta area.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

In addition to the Georgia locations that were confirmed for potential delays this summer, multiple parts of the U.S. will be similarly impacted.

The USPS said the cities that are hosting World Cup soccer games have been issued service alerts for several cities, including Atlanta.

The alert said “impacts from the World Soccer Tournament held in major cities throughout the U.S.“ will include the following locations:

East Rutherford, N.J.

Inglewood, Calif.

Foxborough, Mass.

Santa Clara, Calif.

Arlington, Texas

Houston, Texas

Philadelphia, Penn.

Atlanta, Ga.

Miami Gardens, Fla.

Seattle, Wash.

Kansas City, Mo.

USPS said the delays could affect processing, transport and delivery for mail and packages from June 11 through July 19.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group