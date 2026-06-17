Georgia Republicans scrap redistricting talks before special session begins

ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers will no longer discuss redrawing the state’s Congressional maps when a special session begins Wednesday.

Speaker of the House Jon Burns sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp signed by the House Majority leadership regarding the decision.

This is a breaking news story. Channel 2’s Richard Elliot will have reaction from Republicans and Democrats, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

“Changes to Georgia’s maps should take place only when members of the General Assembly and citizens have been given ample opportunity to gather the facts, provide input and engage in meaningful discussion,” Burns wrote.

At a news conference, Senate President Pro Tem Larry Walker III says he and Georgia Republican Senators agree with Burns on not moving forward with redrawing the maps at this time.

Kemp’s office issued the following statement to Channel 2 Action News. The governor says he doesn’t believe there’s a reason to not delay the redistricting process, but it’s Georgia General Assembly’s decision.

“The Supreme Court’s decision in Louisiana v. Callais reaffirmed that racial gerrymandering is unconstitutional in all forms. Georgia’s legislative maps were drawn intentionally to create majority-minority districts, a practice which has now been deemed unconstitutional. At the same time, the General Assembly failed to pass legislation addressing a self-imposed deadline mandating changes to Georgia’s election system, requiring a special session before July 1, 2026.

I do not believe there is reason to delay the apportionment process, especially with the legislature already convening. Legislative districting, however, is the responsibility of the General Assembly, and it is within their discretion to defer the issue until a later date.”

The Georgia General Assembly is still scheduled to look at changes to the state’s electoral and ballot process in response to a 2024 law regarding the use of paper ballots and QR codes.

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