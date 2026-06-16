FIFA World Cup tied to potential USPS delays in metro Atlanta, city says

SMYRNA, Ga. — Residents in Smyrna may experience delays in receiving mail over the next several weeks as FIFA World Cup-related activity impacts postal operations across metro Atlanta.

On Tuesday morning, Channel 2 Action News reported on potential delays for mail service in the metro Atlanta area due to the FIFA World Cup.

City officials issued an alert Tuesday, warning that the United States Postal Service has notified them that mail service disruptions could happen through July 19.

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The announcement left some customers wondering how preparations for one of the world’s largest sporting events could affect local mail delivery.

“I remember when the Olympics came, it was the same situation, so I’m not shocked by it, but a tad surprised,” USPS customer Henry Oliver told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

Others questioned the connection between the World Cup and mail service.

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“Where do those two overlap?” asked USPS customer Laverne Brown.

In its statement, the city said customers may experience delays in receiving utility bills and other mailed correspondence because of the disruptions.

Some residents expressed concern about the potential ripple effects if bills arrive late.

“People getting late fees and stuff like that and not being able to pay on time, it’s just a trickle-down effect,” said USPS customer Antoniette Abidagon.

To help reduce the impact on residents, Smyrna officials said they will waive all late fees through June until mail service returns to normal.

Not everyone is convinced the delays are unavoidable.

“People use anything they can for an excuse for one thing or another. It’s just an excuse, I guess,” said USPS customer Larry.

The issue may extend beyond Smyrna. USPS posted a service alert Tuesday warning that impacts related to the international soccer tournament could affect several host cities between June 11 and July 19, including Atlanta.

Channel 2 Action News contacted the City of Atlanta and several other local governments to ask whether they are experiencing similar disruptions or planning to waive fees for residents. As of Tuesday evening, none confirmed mail service issues or announced any fee-waiver measures.

The World Cup is expected to bring hundreds of thousands of visitors to metro Atlanta, with matches scheduled throughout the summer. Officials have not said how widespread the postal disruptions may be, but they are encouraging residents to monitor their accounts and consider alternative payment options when available.

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