Workers in rat-infested IRS building find new problems at new facility

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Federal officials toured the Chamblee IRS building, and they say they shut it down.

Some workers now work from home, but staff who are not eligible for telework say they were told they must work at another building on this campus.

It doesn’t have rats, but workers and the labor union say it has problems of its own.

“It’s just as bad as the one that they closed,” IRS union leader Denise Wells told Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes.

“Every time it rains, the ceiling is falling. There has to be mold in that building, because they’re not efficiently cleaning the carpet,” she said.

Wells said she’s thankful to Channel 2 Action News for broadcasting what workers are calling unbearable, because it led to a labor union protest with a huge inflatable rat. Also, elected officials wrote letters to the IRS demanding action.

The IRS said in a new statement Monday that federal officials have toured the building and they’re planning an aggressive treatment plan.

“The General Services Administration and the IRS are committed to swiftly resolving the current issues,” they said.

Wells doesn’t believe federal officials will solve all the issues in both buildings.

She said they’re only allowing certain staff members to work from home, when it should be everyone like it was during COVID.

“They’ve gotten away with this for so long, and I don’t know how they’ve gotten away with this for so long, because we’ve been making complaints about this for years. And they want to try and find ways to terminate us for speaking up, but you should be terminating your leadership for letting it get this bad,” she said.

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