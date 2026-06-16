‘Truck’s on top of my head’: Driver pinned under crashed box truck

ATLANTA — The father of a 14-year-old boy is grateful to be alive after surviving having his head pinned under a crashed box truck.

Paris Thompson calls the good Samaritans who pulled him from the overturned truck his angels.

On Thursday, he took Channel 2’s Michael Seiden back to the moment he realized his life had changed forever.

“Truck’s on top of my head. That’s all I remember.”

Thompson spent nearly two weeks under the care of doctors at Gray Memorial Hospital.

It’s hard to believe, but Thompson was all smiles Thursday.

Video footage from that night captured the desperate cries of Thompson moments after his 26-foot box truck overturned near I-285 and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in May.

“’Get me out of here. I don’t know what’s going on.’ Get me out of here, because I really did not know,” he recalled saying that night.

The antique transporter says he was driving home from North Carolina.

He was less than five minutes from home and looking forward to celebrating his son’s birthday when his truck suddenly overturned.

The next thing he remembers is waking up inside a crushed cab. The fully loaded truck had overturned, leaving him trapped inside.

“I just wake up upside down in the truck, and I hear Mike’s voice, and then I just started yelling and screaming.”

“Mike” is Mikeal Collins, one of the people who had just wrapped up a night of skating at Cascade skating rink when he and his friends heard the screams for help.

They rushed to the wreckage and helped pull Thompson to safety.

When he watches the video today, he still has trouble believing he survived.

“It’s amazing. I mean, it’s nothing short of amazing,” he said.

The crash left him with serious injuries.

Doctors had to perform emergency surgery after he fractured his neck and suffered severe road rash.

He spent 12 days in the hospital, including nine days in the ICU.

Now, he’s back home recovering and says surviving the crash changed his perspective on life.

“To the day I die, grateful. Grateful,” he said.

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