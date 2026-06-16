FIFA World Cup may cause disruptions to postal service through July, metro Atlanta city says

SMYRNA, Ga. — The City of Smyrna announced Tuesday morning that the U.S. Postal Service will have mail service disruptions through mid-July.

The city said USPS told them the disruptions could last as late as July 19 and said residents could experience delays in receiving utility bills and other mail.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to USPS for further details.

To minimize the inconvenience of the potential delays, Smyrna said it will waive all late fees for June until mail service returns to normal.

“We understand the importance of receiving your billing information on time and appreciate your patience and understanding during this temporary disruption,” the city said in a statement. “We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your continued cooperation.”

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