TRAFFIC RED ALERT: I-285 shut down for tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all lanes of Interstate 285 southbound in DeKalb County.

Triple Team Traffic’s Mike Shields reports the crash happened Tuesday near the Glenwood Road exit. Traffic Tracker 2 spotted a large amount of smoke in the area from the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County fire for more information and to confirm if anyone was injured.

This is a breaking news story. Triple Team Traffic will be monitoring and update alternate routes every 10 minutes, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

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