‘It was awful’: Woman says she was abused for months at metro Atlanta care home

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A woman says she was abused for months at a personal care home in Coweta County.

Channel 2 Action News first reported on the abuse allegations last week after we received video of 63-year-old Ann Cowan allegedly mistreating patients.

Officials said they reviewed several clips and the evidence led Cowan to be charged with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents. Cowan was arrested and booked into Coweta County jail.

Now, we’re learning Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan has been inspected nearly 20 times since 2017.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Georgia Department of Community Health found about 10 violations ranging from improper medication administration, having staff without proper certification and training, and having 15 residents use one shower room because the other was being used for storage.

One former resident who spoke with Channel 2’s Cory James believes there are a lot more the state may be unaware of.

Lisa Morgan, a 63-year-old who is wheelchair-bound due to severe bone and joint degeneration, said she lived the nightmare for six months. She told us Cowan physically assaulted her multiple times in the middle of the night.

“Grabbed by my wrist and yanked me by the chair,” Morgan said. “Poke me in places she knew was extra painful.”

Elder abuse allegations at personal care home Lisa Morgan, a 63-year-old who is wheelchair-bound due to severe bone and joint degeneration, said she lived the nightmare for six months.

TRENDING STORIES:

Last Tuesday, we obtained video of Cowan allegedly standing by and watching as an 83-year-old man fall out of his chair before hitting his head.

“That video just broke my heart” said Danielle Slappey, the daughter of that man. “My dad had been telling me over and over, Ms. Ann is mean to me, but I’m happy he’s OK now.”

Slappey told us her father was covered with sores and bruises while he was at the facility for about 30 days.

Morgan and Slappey said after paying $4,000 a month for care, they expected better treatment.

“I hope God forgives you because I’m not sure I can,” said Morgan.

The department of community health said it cannot comment on possible or pending investigation. Neither Cowan or the personal care home she worked for responded to request for comment.

Ann Cowan Ann Cowan is currently in the Coweta County jail after being arrested for allegedly abusing elderly people at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group