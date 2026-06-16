Large police presence after woman shot at DeKalb County apartments

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have set up a large shooting investigation at an apartment complex in DeKalb County.

Channel 2’s Darryn Moore spotted multiple police cars inside The Woods at Peppertree apartment complex on 3300 Peppertree Circle.

A witness told Moore that a woman was shot. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to DeKalb County police to confirm her condition.

This is a breaking news story. We’ll bring you all the latest developments on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

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