Motorcyclist killed when Hall County man pulls out in front of him, GSP says

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist died in Hall County on Saturday when the driver of a pickup truck pulled out in front of him.

At about 5:34 p.m. Georgia State Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash on Atlanta Highway and Cantrell Road.

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Taz Jordan, 61, of Flowery Branch, was stopped at the stop sign on Cantrell Road in a 2023 GMC Canyon.

A 2001 Suzuki GSXR600 driven by Nathan Browning, 23, was headed north on Atlanta Highway when Jordan’s GMC pulled into his path after stopping at the stop sign.

Browning’s motorcycle crashed into the GMC’s driver’s door.

Browning was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Jordan was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation and was released.

Jordan was arrested and charged with failure to yield after stopping at a stop sign and second-degree vehicular homicide.

He was booked into the Hall County Detention Center.

