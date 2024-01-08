Home where Ga. toddler lived before he vanished, was found dead in landfill up for sale

SAVANNAH — The home where a Georgia toddler lived before he was found dead in a landfill in 2022 is now up for sale, according to WJCL.
Quinton Simon was 22 months old when he vanished in October of 2022. A week later, Chatham County Police said the child was likely dead and named his mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his death.
Six weeks later, Quinton’s remains were found in a landfill. Prosecutors argue that his mother beat him to death and threw his body into a dumpster at a trailer park.
Now, WJCL reports that the family has put the home Quinton lived in with his mother and grandparents up for sale. The 2,800-square-foot property is listed for $399,900. The official sellers are Quinton’s grandparents, Thomas and Billie Jo Howell.
During the investigation, protesters often gathered in front of the home, forcing police to enforce a “no loitering” policy at the house. At least five people who congregated outside the home were arrested.
It’s unclear where the child was killed. Simon remains in prison on murder charges.
