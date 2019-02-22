Mother accused of faking 5-year-old's illness for disability checks

HALL COUNTY, Ga. - A Hall County mother is accused of faking her child's illness to collect disability checks.
Investigators say Teresa Lynne Roth, 34, made her 5-year-old son take unnecessary medication and undergo unnecessary medical treatments between for nearly two years.
Roth's son was on numerous medications, in a wheelchair and on a feeding tube as his parents drew disability checks on his behalf, according to police. Investigators say they boy was not sick and Roth's actions jeopardized his wellbeing.
The boy has been removed fromt he home and is doing well, according to police.
Roth was arrested and charged with first degree child cruelty.
We're talking with investigators about how they figured out what was happening and working to get reaction from those who knew the family, for Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
