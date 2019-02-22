JUPITER, Fla. - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged in connection with a recent prostitution and human trafficking investigation in Florida, police said.
According to police, Kraft is charged with two counts of soliciting another to commit prostitution. These are misdemeanor crimes.
At a news conference Friday morning, police said they have surveillance video of Kraft allegedly committing an illegal act. Police said they have video of two separate incidents.
Police say the spa charged $59 for a half hour and $79 for an hour, but did not say how long Kraft was inside the spa on the two seperate occasions. They did confirm that both times, Kraft was driven to the spa by someone else.
Police said there will be an arrest warrant issued for Kraft.
"We’re as equally stunned as everyone else," said Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr.
Kraft was one of more than two dozen people arrested in the sting.
A spokesperson for Kraft released a statement Friday morning:
"We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further."
Kraft lives in Brookline, Mass. and also owns a home in Palm Beach, Florida.
Kraft was just in Atlanta for Super Bowl 53 where the Patriots played the Los Angeles Rams.
The Patriots won the game, 13-3, winning their sixth Super Bowl. The Patriots are tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most Super Bowls ever.
