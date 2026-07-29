Metro Atlanta county’s tax commissioner announces $124,000 in unpaid taxes now on books

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Tax Commissioner announced that more than $124,000 in delinquent taxes were collected in July from just one company.

The tax commissioner’s office said the $124,000 was collected after the closure of Aeon Global Health.

“The Hall County Tax Commissioner’s Office has secured $124,028 in delinquent personal property taxes,” county officials said. It includes “a current-year jeopardy assessment from Aeon Clinical Laboratories, following the company’s closure at the Aeon Global Health facility in Centennial Industrial Park.”

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The tax commissioner’s office said the collection came after multiple attempts to collect four years of unpaid taxes from the company.

The office said that when “it became apparent that Aeon had closed and begun selling equipment,” the office initiated statutory levies to protect the county and school district from lost revenue.

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To make that happen, staff from the Hall County Property Tax Division, in their roles as ex officio deputy sheriffs, worked with members of the Hall County Marshal’s Office to make sure statutes were followed and that the premises was secured.

“Together, they safeguarded approximately $2,200,000 in equipment by placing locks on the building to prevent the removal of assets connected to outstanding tax obligations,” the tax office said.

The Hall County Attorney’s Office also got a temporary restraining order from the Superior Court to further safeguard taxpayer interests and protect the property while the levy and jeopardy assessment was carried out.

“Ensuring that every taxpayer meets their fair share of responsibility is essential to maintaining trust in our tax system,” Tax Commissioner Darla Eden said in a statement. “When taxes go unpaid, it places an unfair burden on residents and businesses who do meet their obligations. The revenue collected directly supports our schools, public safety, roads, and county operations, and we will continue using every lawful tool available to protect those vital services. We appreciate Aeon’s cooperation in bringing this matter to a close, which allowed the county to secure revenue owed without further proceedings.”

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