Metro Atlanta county launches AI service to answer residents’ questions, provide assistance

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Government announced they were launching a three-month trial of an artificial intelligence program to help residents navigate county services.

The “Ask Hall County” feature launched on Monday so residents and visitors to Hall County can more easily connect with county officials or to find information they need about services.

“We are always looking for ways to better connect with our community and improve communication, transparency and accessibility,” Hall County Communications and Strategic Engagement Manager Sarah Crowe said. “This new tool allows anyone visiting the Hall County website to quickly ask questions, search our website for information or submit their question directly to staff if it’s not found.”

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The new feature the county is testing is operated by Rep’d, a company that tries to “humanize local government” through AI.

For users interested in testing out the new service during its three-month pilot, there is a bottom on the bottom left of the Hall County website.

Clicking “Ask Hall County” will allow site visitors to type in a question and get generated answers from the AI.

“This is a perfect example of how AI can positively support public service,” Crowe said. “And if an answer to a question is not readily available, it will be routed to the Communications Team to ensure a timely and accurate response, sometimes even through a short video message from a County official.”

During the trial run, county staff will monitor website analytics to see if it is effective enough to become a permanent feature.

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