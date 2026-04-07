Lost ID helps police catch suspected catalytic converter thief in metro Atlanta

NEWNAN, Ga. — A suspected catalytic converter thief was captured in metro Atlanta after deputies found a number of items at a crime scene belonging to the suspect.

According to the Newnan Police Department, Jacob True Scott is accused of stealing catalytic converters after a man and wife noticed one of their business’ delivery trucks making an odd noise.

After checking under the truck, the victims noticed the catalytic converter had been cut out and was stolen.

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When police arrived at the scene to investigate, officers noticed several belongings left there by Scott.

Police found his photo ID, a hat and a key card to the hotel Scott was staying at on the ground next to the truck.

Running Scott’s driver’s license through state law enforcement systems revealed he has had multiple theft incidents, according to police.

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A Newnan police dispatcher was able to get in contact with Scott using one of the phone numbers they had on file for him and he agreed to meet with officers at the Newnan Police Department.

After reading Scott his Miranda rights, police said he still agreed to speak with them, and they asked if he had any information about the stolen items.

He denied having information about it, but confirmed having gotten a new hotel key card, saying he had lost the one police found at the crime scene.

Police told him there were inconsistencies with his story, “due to the fact that Scott had only been staying at the Red Roof Inn for a week,” but the items found were at the crime scene weeks earlier.

That was when Scott told police he “did not have an explanation for this and did not want to speak further.”

Following the interview, Scott was charged and taken into custody before being transported to the Coweta County Jail.

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