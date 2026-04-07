Man says Bible verse was a ‘sign’ before burning Georgia church

BYRON, Ga. — A man had pleaded guilty to setting fire to a Georgia church, telling investigators a Bible scripture played a role in his decision.

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According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia, Luke Andrew Westefeld,34, of North Augusta, SC, admitted in federal court on Monday that he intentionally set fire to Byron United Methodist Church in 2024.

Westefeld pleaded guilty to one count of malicious use of fire. He faces a minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison, along with a possible $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Investigators say the incident began on August 20, 2024, when Westefeld approached church members outside the parking lot on West Heritage Boulevard following choir practice, asking for water. The group declined, later telling authorities they felt uneasy.

Later that night, officials say Westefeld broke into the church and became upset when he saw unlit candlesticks on the altar, believing they should have remained lit through the night.

According to court documents, Westefeld told investigators he noticed a Bible opened on the pulpit to Ezekiel 24:21 that referenced the desecration of a sanctuary due to sin. He said he interpreted that scripture as a sign to burn the church.

Authorities say he then lit the candlesticks and burned both the American and Methodist flags inside the sanctuary.

The situation escalated in the church office, where investigators say Westefeld took cash and checks and became increasingly angry. Westefeld said his ‘anger level reached a 10’ because he believed the money should have been deposited and the food in the pantry should have been given to the poor.

Officials say he then set the church office on fire.

Westefeld later attempted to use gasoline from a church van to accelerate the fire, but was unsuccessful. Investigators say he instead used his shirt to ignite the vehicle’s gas cap area.

Federal prosecutors say the fire caused significant damage and impacted the community.

“This was a malicious act that devastated a sacred space and affected the entire community,” said U.S. Attorney William R. “Will” Keyes.

“The act of arson against a place of worship is not just an attack on a building, it’s an assault on the community’s spirit,” said ATF Atlanta’s Acting Special Agent in Charge Robert W. Davis.

Westefeld remains in custody pending sentencing.

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