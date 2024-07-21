Man found with gunshot wounds inside car that crashed into back of Hall County home

OAKWOOD, Ga. — A 38-year-old was arrested after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed car.

On Saturday, just before 5 p.m., Oakwook officers were called to a home on Aster Place regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle that had crashed into the back of a home on Wild Berry Court. Officers said they found a man in the driver’s seat with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville where he died from his injuries.

At the same time, Hall County deputies and Flowery Branch officers were called to find a second man at that same house on Aster Place who had sustained a minor injury.

The man, identified as Jeremy Gambrel, 38 was detained at the scene.

Moments later, Gambrel was arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The victim’s name will not be released until the next of kin has been notified.

The investigation is active and ongoing. The department said this was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

